'One of the pillars of our women's division' - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre praises Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Legend recognizes legend. WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley may not be on the same brand, but the Scotsman considers her to be "one of the pillars of the women's division" right now.

Ripley is a crucial member of the Judgment Day faction. While she's currently injured, she is certainly a part of the proceedings in a massive way every week.

We all remember the still photograph of Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs that sent the internet into a frenzy. McIntyre sees a lot of promise in the superstar.

According to the 37-year-old superstar, she's absolutely 'smashing it:

"And for our future, especially our women's division, Rhea's absolutely smashing it. She's so young. She's got so many years ahead of her. That's one of the pillars of the future of our women's division right there," McInture claimed. (4.38-4.48)

That said, he noted that it's unlikely that fans will see him as a part of the faction soon:

"Judgment Day is one of Drew McIntyre's favorite acts. But I don't know if you'll see me siding with me anytime soon," the star added. (4.49-4.53)

