Rhea Ripley wants 40-year-old WWE star to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has disclosed her pick to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It was none other than her stablemate Damian Priest.

The Punishment is the only member of The Judgment Day who will compete for the briefcase. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled for singles matches against Seth Rolllins and Cody Rodes, respectively. The Eradiator currently doesn't have an opponent or challenger at the premium live event.

WWE of FOX recently sent out a photo of all the confirmed participants for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It included Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Butch. In the caption, they asked the fans who they think will be Mr. Money in the Bank.

Rhea Ripley commented on the tweet by naming Priest as her pick to win the contract.

Rhea Ripley wants to have a lengthy run with The Judgment Day

The Eradicator was revealed as the third member of the villainous Judgment Day at WWE Backlash last year, joining Edge and Damian Priest. The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the group a few weeks later, and Finn Balor replaced him. Dominik Mysterio also joined later, and they became the top group on RAW.

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat, Rhea Ripley stated that she doesn't want The Judgment Day to end and wants them to continue being a group for as long as possible.

"Yeah, I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time... So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable," Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley's last title defense was at Night of Champions, where she defeated Natalya in quick succession. She's been champion since WrestleMania 39.

