Rhea Ripley warns Rey Mysterio after he hits Dominik on WWE SmackDown

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley recently warned Rey Mysterio after the latter hit his son Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rey faced LA Knight in a singles match. Knight was able to win the match by rolling Mysterio after Dominik interfered.

Following the match, Dominik yelled at his mother and sister and was thus punched in the face by Rey.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator came out in support of Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio as she sent out a stern warning to Rey.

Ripley wrote:

"At WrestleMania you better bring it 619iamlucha because prison @dominik_35 is on a different level!"

Check out a screengrab of The Eradicator's Instagram story below:

Vince Russo spoke about how WWE buried Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the company buried Ripley.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled The Eradicator's promo. He mentioned it was one of the reasons that buried Ripley's character, and seemed repetitive as well.

He detailed:

"First of all, she's already cut this promo. We've heard this promo week before. Bro, she got lost a couple of times. She lost her train of thoughts and it was bad. This did not help Rhea Ripley at all. Bro, think about this. This promo does not help her. It was repetitive."

He further criticized Ripley's segment with Bayley on RAW as he spoke about how it affected The Eradicator's gimmick.

"She's going 50-50 with Bayley. Bayley comes coming across the ring with a big knee to Rhea Ripley, clearly, clearly slaps the thigh. Then they do it in slow motion and it looks like this...[goes on to reenact]. I am watching this, I was like, 'Are you guys freaking kidding me?' Do we really want to show Bayley slapping her thigh in slow motion? This is how you kill Rhea Ripley. Ripley should not be going 50-50 with Bayley. I am sorry, bro."

Dominik Mysterio will face his father Rey Mysterio at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

