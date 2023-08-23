Rhea Ripley warns two WWE Superstars ahead of a huge match featuring Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has put two WWE Superstars on notice in her recent tweet. At NXT Heatwave, she will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

The storyline between Ripley and Valkyria began several weeks ago. Meanwhile, Dominik, who recently won the NXT North American Title, has successfully defended the title against Dragon Lee.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley warned both Valkyria and Lee ahead of Judgment Day's Mixed Tag Team Match against the duo.

"Tonight we teach the kiddos and wanna be superhero’s how it’s done. #WWENXT" wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet and message to Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria:

Rhea Ripley was recently warned by Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant superstars in all of WWE and is the reigning Women's World Champion.

She is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming Payback premium live event. After weeks of back-and-forth and brawls, the match was finally made official.

Ahead of the showdown between the two women, Rodriguez took to social media to warn The Eradicator. The challenger, who was once good friends with Ripley, claimed that she hates what the latter has become. Rodriguez wrote:

"I hate what you’ve become @RheaRipley_WWE. Plain and simple. At #WWEPayback, es tiempo que conozca su creador,"

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was in action against Candice LeRae, whom she defeated with ease and in a quick fashion.

Post-match, Rodriguez made her way to the ring to attack the Women's World Champion. She further announced that she was medically cleared to compete and challenged Ripley to a match at Payback.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her title against Natalya on the red brand. Before facing Rodriguez at Payback, she will aim to get the job done at NXT Heatwave against Lee and Valkyria.

