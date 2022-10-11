Create

Rhea Ripley wears armband mocking 4-Time champion on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 11, 2022 08:27 AM IST
The enforcer of The Judgment Day took a shot at another WWE legend
Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has found a new edge in her character and personality. She took it up a notch and was almost directly responsible for making Edge quit at Extreme Rules 2022 when she assaulted his wife, Beth Phoenix. She even took a shot at the WWE legend on RAW this week.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. While the Hall of Famer came close to winning, the numbers game of The Judgment Day paid off despite the help of legends Rey Mysterio and four-time Champion Beth Phoenix.

Finn wins the “I Quit Match” over Edge after @RheaRipley_WWE takes out Beth Phoenix. This is setting up a massive new aspect to this feud.#ExtremeRules https://t.co/FvS3ceAgng

Ripley would threaten to hit the co-chair-to on Pheonix, making Edge quit to prevent it from happening. Despite him quitting, Ripley took the shot anyway, leaving the Rated-R Superstar devastated.

As you can see, Rhea Ripley took a shot at Beth Phoenix with her armband that said "Beth:"

@RheaRipley_WWE has “Beth” on her arm hahaha I’m 💀💀💀I love it 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/Zy67PJSrg5

Unfortunately for Ripley, her and The Judgment Day's night didn't end well as they were confronted by AJ Styles and the returning Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows - which appears to be the next feud for the top faction on RAW.

Is Rhea Ripley upping her game every week? Voice your opinions in the comments section below!

