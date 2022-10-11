Rhea Ripley wears armband mocking 4-Time champion on RAW

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has found a new edge in her character and personality. She took it up a notch and was almost directly responsible for making Edge quit at Extreme Rules 2022 when she assaulted his wife, Beth Phoenix. She even took a shot at the WWE legend on RAW this week.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. While the Hall of Famer came close to winning, the numbers game of The Judgment Day paid off despite the help of legends Rey Mysterio and four-time Champion Beth Phoenix.

Ripley would threaten to hit the co-chair-to on Pheonix, making Edge quit to prevent it from happening. Despite him quitting, Ripley took the shot anyway, leaving the Rated-R Superstar devastated.

As you can see, Rhea Ripley took a shot at Beth Phoenix with her armband that said "Beth:"

Unfortunately for Ripley, her and The Judgment Day's night didn't end well as they were confronted by AJ Styles and the returning Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows - which appears to be the next feud for the top faction on RAW.

Is Rhea Ripley upping her game every week? Voice your opinions in the comments section below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes