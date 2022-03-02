“I probably would have done the same thing” - Rhea Ripley weighs in on WWE star's recent heel turn

Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on Damian Priest attacking Finn Balor after their match on WWE RAW.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw the Irish star defeat The Archer of Infamy to end his United States Championship reign. Balor's victory, however, was short-lived as Priest attacked him after the match, laying him out on the announce table.

Stating her thoughts on Damian's heel turn on this week's WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley said she doesn't blame the former United States Champion for lashing out. She stated that she would have done the same thing after dropping the title:

"I wouldn't [call Damian Priest a sore loser] to be completely honest. He's my boy, he's my dude and to be honest with you, I don't blame him for being that angry. I probably would have done the same thing." [13:47 to 13:57]

You can check out the entire interview in the embedded video below:

Rhea Ripley also commented on Edge’s recent change of character on WWE RAW

This week's edition of RAW was a night of heel turns. Damian Priest wasn't the only former champion to flip the switch on Monday Night as Edge also turned to the dark side at AJ Styles' expense.

After The Phenomenal One accepted the open challenge, he was soon introduced to "The Ultimate Opportunist". Edge battered his WrestleMania opponent with a low-blow before laying out the former IWGP Champion with a Con-Chair-To.

Speaking on The Bump about the segment, Rhea Ripley stated that she liked this side of Edge

"I mean I like the mean Edge, I really do." [9:52 to 9:57]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful A lifeless AJ Styles with Edge looking at the WrestleMania sign



Incredible shot A lifeless AJ Styles with Edge looking at the WrestleMania signIncredible shot https://t.co/OtuIdqGnu2

The two former WWE Champions will now lock horns at The Showcase of Immortals in what will be one of the best matches on the card. With Damian Priest attacking Finn Balor after their match, the two former NXT Stars could also face-off at WrestleMania in a rematch for the United States Championship.

As for Ripley, there is currently no match scheduled for her at The Show of Shows. However, things could change in the coming weeks.

