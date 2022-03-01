Edge turns heel and destroys former WWE Champion to set up dream match at WrestleMania 38

Edge's road to WrestleMania isn't just clear - it has been cemented and set in stone. Last week on RAW, The Rated-R Superstar threw out an open challenge for the roster. This week, a WWE Grand Slam Champion answered his challenge but was met with a shocking assault. The Hall of Famer officially turned heel to set up the dream match at the grandest stage of them all.

Last year, the 11-time world champion was briefly a heel in the feud involving Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson), but that lasted all but a month. After WrestleMania 37, he took a hiatus and returned in late July as a babyface.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles answered Edge's WrestleMania challenge. The Rated-R Superstar said that he wanted to see the "bulldog" version of Styles and not the one playing second fiddle to Omos in a tag team for the past year.

Styles didn't say much, but the WWE Hall of Famer attacked him, brutally assaulting him with numerous chair shots, cementing the heel turn in the process.

It was the second heel turn of the night and a rare moment of back-to-back heel turns. Before the final segment on RAW, Damian Priest turned heel after losing the United States Championship to Finn Balor.

Edge is set to check off another big bucket list wish at WrestleMania

Edge's return run continues to impress, and in his third WrestleMania back, he will check off a major dream match - one that he has wanted for a long time. For AJ Styles, it will be his seventh WrestleMania appearance.

Styles has faced Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura (in a WWE Title match), Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and The New Day at WrestleMania, so far. His current WrestleMania record is 4-2.

The bout is pitting a current Hall of Famer against a future Hall of Famer. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can pick up the fifth win of his career at WrestleMania or if this new version of The Rated-R Superstar will be too much for him.

