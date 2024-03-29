"Rhea Ripley will add her to The Judgment Day after WrestleMania XL" - WWE fans react to popular star's recent post

Rhea Ripley changed the face of the women's division in WWE after she reached the top of the card. Fans recently reacted to one of the Women's World Champion's posts and are excited about the possibility of a popular star joining The Judgment Day.

Earlier this month, Candice LeRae showed signs of turning heel on the red brand. The turn finally happened when she went off on Maxxine Dupri during a tag team match. The Poison Pixie is finally showing her true colors on Monday Night RAW as she attempts to move up the card.

The Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley recently posted a picture with the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. The fans went berserk over the post, and many clamored for Mami to officially add LeRae to the villainous group based on their previous history in WWE.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One post even suggested that the Women's World Champion should create an extension of the group by adding a few female stars and leading it on Monday Night RAW.

Mami and The Poison Pixie are no strangers to each other, and the two can cause havoc in the women's division if LeRae joins The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if the post leads to something in the coming weeks.

Rhea Ripley opens up about creative difficulties under the previous WWE regime

Rhea Ripley was the face of the women's division on the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. However, similar to other talents on the brand, The Eradicator was moved to WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership.

It took Rhea Ripley years to become the hottest act on the main roster following her call-up. Mami was popular on the developmental brand, but the new regime unlocked her true potential after a few years of being stuck in limbo under Vince McMahon's regime.

During a conversation on Gorilla Position, Rhea Ripley spoke about the biggest negative of the old regime. She revealed that NXT's existence was barely acknowledged under Vince McMahon's WWE regime, which caused creative difficulties for the writers to book her well on the brand.

Thankfully, Rhea Ripley accepted Edge's offer to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, and it changed her career for the better in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if more members are added to the stable following WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Candice LeRae? Sound off!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Candice LeRae to join The Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion