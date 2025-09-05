Rhea Ripley would've been fired on the spot under the old regime, says ex-WWE writer, due to her recent actions

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most popular female competitor in WWE right now. Meanwhile, Mami's recent actions caught Vince Russo's attention, and the veteran thinks she would've been fired on the spot if this weren't the new regime.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has been one of Triple H's favorite performers in the Stamford-based promotion, as The Game played a significant role in Mami's rise in the industry. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the former Women's World Champion had a hilarious interaction with LA Knight, where the two were seen doing a wacky greeting sequence inside the ring.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo reacted to the segment and stated this wouldn't have happened under the old regime, as Vince McMahon always protected and instructed the talent to protect kayfabe. He also added that under the old regime, Mami would've been fired on the spot for breaking character immediately after the show.

Ad

Trending

"Can you imagine if Rhea Ripley wore this character on TV and then when the show went off the air, she went out there and did that [breaking kayfabe with LA Knight] with Vince [McMahon] sitting at gorilla? First of all, she wouldn't have even thought about it. Second of all, she would've been fired on the spot because now you expect us to buy into this person, and now you're going out in front of 30,000 people and however many million are going to watch on YouTube, and you're the girl next door and clowning? I don't understand that, coach," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Rhea Ripley talks about her WWE run under Vince McMahon's creative leadership

Rhea Ripley moved to WWE's main roster in 2021, but it took her years to become the star she is now under the Triple H-led creative regime. While The Eradicator was booked well on the roster, the creative team didn't understand her character when she first moved up from the developmental brand.

Ad

In an appearance on Gorilla Position, the two-time Women's World Champion addressed the biggest change between both regimes and stated that the transition from NXT to WWE's main roster has become much better under the Triple H-led creative regime compared to the previous one.

The Eradicator truly flourished under the new regime in WWE when she joined The Judgment Day, which eventually paved the way for her to become one of the biggest female names in the industry.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More