Rhea Ripley x Solo Sikoa: A YEETing collaboration following WWE Night of Champions

Both Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa found immense success at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Ripley was seen YEETing after the show. A fan recorded the video and shared it on social media.

Rhea came out victorious in a brutal Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez. On the other hand, Solo won the United States Championship by defeating Jacob Fatu with the help of debuting Tala Tonga, returning Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. He laid out The Samoan Werewolf and stood tall at the end of the match.

A fan shared a video on X (fka Twitter) where Rhea Ripley was YEETing in front of the newly crowned United States Champion. Solo didn't join Rhea as she was paying homage to the former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Fans loved to see this interaction between the two former NXT stars. It'll be interesting to see what's next for them with SummerSlam only a few weeks away.

Rhea Ripley sent a message amid injury scare ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez battled in a hard-hitting Street Fight. After the match during the Night of Champions post-show, Ripley revealed she was bruised a little from the match. Rhea took to social media to share a message amidst the news of her injury.

During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after the show, Rhea revealed she was hurt after Raquel hit her multiple times with a kendo stick. She stated that she was feeling sore from the match and would feel the aftereffects of the match for some time.

Rhea took to social media to share her thoughts after the show. She posted a few pictures of herself with a caption showcasing her mindset.

"Champion mindset. 🔥," she wrote.

Fans loved the match between Rhea and Raquel in Saudi Arabia. Ripley apparently hinted with her caption that she will be going after championship gold now.

