"Rhea's bum a**" - WWE SmackDown star shares hilarious honest feelings toward current champion

A WWE SmackDown star has hilariously revealed her honest opinion of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator picked up a very impressive victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to retain her Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley put the title on the line in a Fatal Five-Way match against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley will once again be putting the Women's World Championship on the line at Survivor Series on November 25. Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal on the November 6 edition of WWE RAW to earn a singles match against the champion at the premium live event.

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega took to social media today to respond to an interesting message. USA Network shared several images of previous Survivor Series teams, and one of them included Vega and Rhea Ripley on the same squad.

The network noted that Survivor Series is the only way fans would see many stars working together. In her response, Vega agreed with USA Network and took a shot at the Women's World Champion. You can check out Vega's post by clicking here.

"lol.. amen to that. Rhea’s bum a**," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise Zelina Vega following WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The LWO member gave everything she had but ultimately came up short in the match. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Ripley broke character to praise her former rival.

She noted that Vega is typically a "little angry Gremlin" but was very emotional due to the reaction from the crowd at Backlash. The 27-year-old admitted that staying in character during the emotional moment was hard.

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would," said Ripley. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega has accomplished a lot during her career but has never held a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see if she gets another shot at Ripley down the line.

Who would you like to see capture the Women's World Championship from Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.