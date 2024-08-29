"Rhea you have been sitting your a*s home" - Real life Bloodline member on why Rhea Ripley was betrayed at WWE SummerSlam (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam had fans shaken when Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley, leading to Liv Morgan taking the win. However, a real-life Bloodline member says he was not surprised.

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Dominik had seemingly solidified his allegiance to the Eradicator and against Liv. However, it all turned out to be a ploy to gain Ripley's trust. Despite how many have condemned the Judgment Day member's treachery, Zilla Fatu is seemingly perfectly fine with it.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the real life Bloodline member was asked about the betrayal and whether he expected it. He said:

"Hell yeah, Dom's like me, bruh. Dom's like me. We just, you know. (on why Rhea was betrayed) That's cause Liv's been helping out, that's why. While Rhea, you have been sitting your a*s home or whatever, Liv was putting her work in." [3:18 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio recently talked about his betrayal at WWE SummerSlam

According to Dominik Mysterio, his decision to leave Rhea Ripley's side and be with Liv Morgan was a calculated move.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik explained that the Eradicator got what she deserved for how she treated him during their time together. He said:

"How did she start her relationship with me? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder, like my face was all busted up. So, I was like, all right, you know, I'll join. And then the relationship blossomed out of nowhere. I was like, 'okay, this could actually work out.' But then, certain things happened here and there."

The WWE star further added:

"When I lost my NXT North American Title for the first time, what did she do? Instead of being supportive Mami and being like, 'hey, everything's gonna be okay,' she got in my face and said, 'you better come home with that title or don't come home at all. [You don't think Liv would ever do that?] No, of course not." [From 14:32 to 15:42]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

