Rhodes family member recalls fond memory of Dusty Rhodes ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Teil Rhodes, sister of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, recently shared a wonderful story about their father, Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes rose to prominence in the pro wrestling circuit during the late 70s and early 80s with his run with the NWA. The Son of a Plumber won over the hearts of fans with his gift for gab and unmatchable charisma in the ring. It garnered him worldwide acclaim and an eventual WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2007. He sadly passed away in 2015.

Yet the memories of Dusty will be remembered forever. One account on Twitter shared a video of The American Dream singing next to country legend Willie Nelson at a concert in 1982. Dusty's daughter, Teil Rhodes, responded to the post and revealed that Nelson often let Dusty sing alongside him.

"God bless Willie- He always let my Dad come up for this one even though he never remembered the lyrics."

Check out the tweet below:

Teil Rhodes @TeilMargaret @SignatureSpot @CodyRhodes @dustinrhodes God bless Willie- He always let my Dad come up for this one even though he never remembered the lyrics @SignatureSpot @CodyRhodes @dustinrhodes God bless Willie- He always let my Dad come up for this one even though he never remembered the lyrics

WWE honors Dusty Rhodes yearly with a tag team tournament

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes may no longer be with us, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't continue to honor the legacy of one of the most popular wrestlers of all time.

Shortly after his death in 2015, NXT started running a tag team tournament known as the Dusty Rhodes classic. Previous winners of the tournament include Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era, The Broserweights, and MSK.

The legendary wrestler was also the creator of the WarGames match gimmick which debuted in 1987 as part of Jim Crockett Promotions. All Elite Wrestling also named their Gorilla Position as the Dusty Position in October 2019.

Also continuing The American Dream's legacy are his sons, AEW star Dustin Rhodes and WWE star Cody Rhodes.

The Natural recently competed on AEW Rampage against Swerve Strickland, while Cody won the 2023 Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare is set to headline WrestleMania 39 against whoever wins the main event of tonight's Elimination Chamber. Dustin recently tweeted for his brother to "finish his story."

Regardless of what era, The Rhodes family continues to remain one of the most respected names in the history of the industry.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes