Dustin Rhodes calls on Cody to "finish the story"

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is calling on his brother, top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, to finish his story on the road to WrestleMania.

Dustin Rhodes has been one of Cody's biggest supporters for years, especially when The American Nightmare took a chance on himself and left WWE back in 2016. At the time, he became one of the industry's biggest names and helped usher in a new era of pro wrestling by becoming one of the co-founders of AEW. Dustin and Cody wrestled each other at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing event back in 2019.

So when Cody returned to WWE last year, he vowed to achieve the one thing that had escaped his family's legacy, becoming world champion at the biggest wrestling company in the world.

He has a chance to do that at WrestleMania Hollywood when he takes on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Dustin is aware of the huge showdown and took to Twitter earlier this evening to remind his brother to indeed "finish the story."

Dustin Rhodes is currently feuding with Swerve Strickland in AEW

Dustin Rhodes may be a cheerleader for his younger brother, but that shouldn't distract him from his own wrestling journey in AEW. The Natural is currently engaged in a feud with Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates faction, one that has made the former Goldust lose all respect for the 32-year-old star.

Swerve made things even more personal in the feud by taking shots at Dustin's family and their legacy, even promising to target his pain to get inside his opponent's head. He and his goons recently attacked The Natural ahead of their showdown on this week's AEW Rampage.

Dustin has refused to go down without a fight in any of his AEW feuds. He has warned Swerve that he plans on coming for blood when they finally fight later this week.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes can defeat Swerve without any backup?

