"F**k you" - Dustin Rhodes says a top AEW star will 'never get respect' from him 

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes is clearly not impressed with this young rising star, as the legend recently took to social media to send a clear warning to Swerve Strickland.

Mogul Affiliates (Strickland's current stable) notably confronted Rhodes when he made his return during January 27th's AEW Rampage, resulting in a heated exchange after which the men had to be separated. Despite the two weeks since then, it doesn't seem like the heat has subsided at all.

In response to Swerve Strickland's recent tweet, Dustin Rhodes defiantly told the star to go ahead, since he wouldn't ever be earning his respect.

"Go ahead then. You'll never get respect from me. F**k you!!" Dustin tweeted.

Strickland also notably got into a more back-and-forth spat with WWE Superstar Mia Yim, after he seemingly took a shot at Keith Lee on the couple's recent wedding anniversary.

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently commented on possibly having Dustin accompany him to WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will be making history in a few months, as he'll be the first former All Elite Wrestling star to headline WrestleMania. Naturally, the moment will be significant to The American Nightmare, but could Dustin share in it with him?

During an interview with InsideTheRopes, Cody detailed the relationship he has with his brother and if AEW and WWE could make the appearance happen.

"Dustin and I have a very unique relationship. We’re at our peak as brothers when we’re together in the ring. We’ve both settled on the idea that we never wanna tag team with each other ever again because as much fun as we had, we were at each other’s throats. I think about him every day and that would be special. It would take some people getting along to agree." (H/T: PostWrestling)

It remains to be seen if the Rhodes brothers will be able to reunite for one night only at WrestleMania. Despite this, Dustin will likely not miss out on his brother making history for the Rhodes family name.

