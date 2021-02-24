Ric Flair allegedly asked WWE to use him on television (Exclusive)

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Ric Flair asked WWE to use him in storylines on television.

Ric Flair’s recent alliance with Lacey Evans ended after Evans announced last week that she is pregnant. The latest episode of WWE RAW featured an emotional segment between Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair. Charlotte repeatedly told her father that he is no longer needed and he should go home.

Russo reviewed WWE RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He said Ric Flair is struggling financially at the moment, which is why he has appeared regularly on WWE programming.

“I was looking at Charlotte’s eyes. Charlotte was really tearing up. The story from what I understand is that [Ric] Flair literally asked if he could be on the show because, from a financial standpoint, he really needs the money. From what I understand, that’s why Flair is written into these shows.”

Vince Russo’s past experience with Ric Flair

Ric Flair performed for IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) when Vince Russo worked on the creative team. Russo said the wrestling legend borrowed money from the company and did not pay some of it back.

“When I was in TNA, bro, he was borrowing money from them; advances, whatnot, not paying it back, all kinds of stuff. Bro, if this is true, this is his daughter, who has been dealing with this her whole entire life. Her father who, with all due respect, almost is like a child when it comes to wrestling.”

Russo added that Ric Flair’s ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentary revolved around The Nature Boy neglecting his family and putting wrestling first. Now, in 2021, Russo believes the two-time WWE Hall of Famer still prioritizes wrestling over everything else.

