"Sorry I messed up" - Ric Flair apologizes to Charlotte Flair after incident on WWE RAW

Ric Flair was a guest on RAW Legends Night, where he accompanied Charlotte Flair at ringside during her tag team match. However, his appearance didn't go without a hitch.

The Nature Boy made a huge slip-up by costing Charlotte and Asuka the match, and he took to social media to apologize to his daughter for his mess up.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka took on Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans in a non-title match on RAW. The match saw Lacey Evans flirting with Ric Flair before the latter tripped Charlotte, allowing Peyton Royce to score a pinfall victory over The Queen.

An upset Charlotte Flair had an intense staredown with her father before telling him to stay out of her business and ordering him to leave the ring.

Ric Flair took to social media the next day to apologize to Charlotte for his mess up. He added that it wouldn't be the last time he messes up, but he was thankful for the visit.

"Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit!"

Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #LegendsNight pic.twitter.com/3nHlusZiC6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2021

Charlotte Flair's current status in WWE

The Queen is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE at TLC, where she teamed up with Asuka to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The victory led to The Queen becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, which is another huge accomplishment in her career.

Charlotte Flair is one of the company's top stars, and her return is a huge benefit for the RAW women's division as her absence left a huge void in the division, especially with Becky Lynch on hiatus. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania approaching, it's left to see what WWE might have planned for The Queen.