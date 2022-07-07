"The Countdown Is On!" – Ric Flair hypes his much-anticipated return to the ring

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair recently took to social media to promote his first match in over ten years.

In a move that got fans excited and others slightly cautious, for better or worse, The Nature Boy will compete in his final match on July 31 at Starrcast 5 in Nashville.

Earlier today, the 16-time World Champion took to social media to hype his followers for his upcoming contest:

"The Countdown Is On! 24 Days Until I Lace Up These Boots & Step Into The Ring For My Final Match! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents" (H/T: Twitter)

While his opponent is still yet to be announced, wrestling fans anticipate Flair's return to the ring.

Booker T on Ric Flair's comeback

The 73-year-old's return has divided many, both in the wrestling business and out of it.

One person who is all in on Flair's return is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently gave his thoughts on the match in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"He’s doing that because he loves this business, man. Ric Flair told me a long time ago that he would never retire. That’s that guy, man. He’s gonna come in and go out in a blaze of glory. In life, you can only respect that." Booker added: "I always say, how are you going to tell a man he can’t go out and do it the way he wants to do it. Big props to Ric Flair for going out there and giving the fans one more ride on space mountain." (H/T: Wrestling News)

As somebody who worked with The Nature Boy many times, Booker T got to know Ric Flair as a friend. He seems happy that Flair is returning on his terms.

