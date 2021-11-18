Ric Flair believes he has one last match left

WWE legend Ric Flair believes he still has what it takes to compete despite being 72 years old. The Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since 2011 but feels that he is in even better shape than his final match on WCW Nitro against Sting in 2001.

The Nature Boy's last WWE match was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 which ended in defeat for Flair. However, the buildup to the clash between the two legendary wrestlers was terrific. It was considered the perfect tribute to a legend like Ric Flair.

In the latest episode of his podcast Wooo Nation Uncensored, Flair said he hopes to lace up his boots for a match. Ric Flair also blamed wrestling promotions for not wanting to deal with the consequences of an elderly person like him.

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro. WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released," added Ric.

He further opined that he realizes the danger of wrestling at his age and is more than willing to pay for the consequences.

I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU," said Flair.

Ric Flair was released by WWE earlier this year

The two-time Hall of Famer signed a new contract with WWE last year. He made occasional appearances on the show and was even involved in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Ric Flair and Charlotte were clearly disinterested and publicly admitted that the storyline that placed Ric in a romantic angle with Charlotte's rival Lacey Evans was uncomfortable.

The storyline was later dropped when Evans announced her pregnancy. Flair has denied rumors that the said storyline was the reason for his exodus. He has been making appearances in WWE since he retired from in-ring competition in 2012.

Flair was the first active wrestler inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as being the first person in WWE history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. Ric Flair is undoubtedly the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His legacy and magnificence in the ring is unmatched and is a tremendous influence on every wrestler that has entered a squared circle.

