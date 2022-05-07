Ric Flair dubs two-time WWE Hall of Famer "the greatest wrestler that's ever lived"

Ric Flair has adamantly stated that his long-time rival and friend Shawn Michaels is the best wrestler to have ever stepped inside the squared circle.

Flair and Michaels share a bond that is well known to wrestling fans, with HBK calling The Nature Boy an inspiration for his career in wrestling. While Flair himself is a prominent candidate for the greatest of all time, he has been outspoken over the years about The Heartbreak Kid deserving the title.

In a recent interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Ric Flair reiterated his opinion that Michaels is the greatest in-ring wrestler ever. However, he also joked that HBK is not the greatest on the mic:

"Shawn yeah, he's the greatest wrestler that's ever lived. He's the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time. Not the best talker but- [laughs]. No, I'm just kidding. I'll give him the greatest in the ring." (08:34)

Flair went on to praise the WrestleMania 14 storyline which saw Mike Tyson referee the main event between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The show ended with the boxing legend knocking Mr. WrestleMania out cold and was one of the highest-drawing storylines in wrestling television history.

"That stuff with you and him was fantastic. That's the reason that [WWE] caught up when they were having a tough time and fighting with nWo and [WCW]. Stone Cold, Taker and then Mike came in- That was great TV. This kind of TV comes along once in a lifetime. Shawn is a hell of a talent, man." (09:06)

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Shawn Michaels had the honor of retiring Ric Flair from WWE

On an episode of RAW in 2007, Ric Flair cut a memorable promo in which he refused to ever retire. Unfortunately for The Nature Boy, bad news awaited him as Vince McMahon came out shortly after and ruled that the next match Flair lost would be his last.

Over the span of the next few months, Ric Flair managed to barely win over several tough opponents until he insisted on facing Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Flair's WWE career culminated in one of the most historic matches in history as he took on Shawn Michaels at The Show of Shows.

After a heartfelt moment that is still fondly remembered by fans today, Michaels hit his friend and mentor with Sweet Chin Music to pick up the win, ending Flair's in-ring career in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's comments regarding Shawn Michaels? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

