WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair was recently a guest on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast. During the interview, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns and his recent return. Flair was full of praise for The Big Dog and praised the star power he brought with him:

"I loved the stuff with Bray and Braun, but then to have Roman come out. Here he is. The dude's back man. My wife's asking me, 'is he gonna stay around for a while, or is that just one night?' I have no idea, but I can guarantee everybody's going to be watching tonight and Friday to see what he's doing because he just brings that star power, and he looked fantastic."

Ric Flair further elaborated about the star power that Roman Reigns brought to WWE and explained why he has a lot of respect for the new WWE Universal Champion:

"One thing I like about Roman besides being the handsomest wrestler of all time, he brings a star power look to the show. He's a world-class D-1 athlete, which I like the kids that have done well in college, and I have so much respect for that, but to take it to this level, come out [and] leave The Shield, everybody kind of went their own way, and to see him come last night and deliver at the last possible moment on the highest spot of the show." (H/T: WINC)

Ric Flair says Roman Reigns might've not turned heel

AND NEW .....



Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion ... THE BIG DOG ... WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE ... @WWERomanReigns!!!



BELIEVE THAT!!!https://t.co/TUyjsb9riY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 31, 2020

Despite the chatter online from fans saying Roman Reigns' actions since his return mean that he's now a heel, Ric Flair said that might not necessarily be the case. Flair said that there's a degree of ambiguity regarding Reigns' direction at this moment in time due to how WWE have booked him so far.

"I think that's great. With Roman, you want them to have the opportunity to figure out which way they want to go with them. He came out, and thank God he was hitting Strowman hard with the chairs. He laid them in, and Braun's a big, strong guy. He can take that, but then he got in the ring and speared him. I thought it was great. He said, hey, I'm here. I don't care which one's got the belt. I'm going to get it. I thought that was a great way to bring him back." (H/T: WINC)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at the end of SummerSlam, taking out Braun Strowman and The Fiend after their match. The Big Dog then won the triple threat match at WWE Payback to become the new Universal Champion. Roman Reigns also aligned himself with Paul Heyman on the SmackDown before Payback.