WWE legend and 16-time world Ric Flair was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes. Ric Flair, who has appeared on the screens in the WWE ThunderDome recently, spoke about The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary during the interview as well as the possibility of seeing The Undertaker wrestling again.

Speaking of The Last Ride documentary, Flair said he loved it and had personal praise for The Undertaker:

I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Ric Flair believes that The Undertaker could wrestle at WrestleMania 37

Ric Flair also discussed whether we could see The Undertaker wrestle again. Flair said that he still thinks that The Deadman will be back. The 16-time world champion said that he thinks The Undertaker wants one last match. Flair also said that he believed that if COVID could be brought under control and if there are fans at WrestleMania, we could see The Undertaker wrestle one more match before he bows out:

I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

Ric Flair also spoke about the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. Flair said that he thought it was a good match but added that he wanted to see The Undertaker face AJ Styles inside the ring:

I thought the match was great with AJ, but I could see him and AJ going at it again inside the ring. And I’m sure AJ would jump off the top of a building to get back in the ring with him. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show.



A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 20, 2020

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, The Undertaker will be making an appearance at the Survivor Series PPV next month.