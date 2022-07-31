Ric Flair breaks silence after The Rock's heartfelt message for him before his last match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently thanked The Rock for the heartfelt message that he sent during The Roast of Ric Flair event.

In the last match of his career, The Nature Boy will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face the WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethal at Starrcast V. This will be Flair's last match, as he is all set to close out on an illustrious career.

Prior to Flair's farewell, the former WWE Champion spoke highly of The Nature Boy and mentioned that he has known the former since his childhood. The Great One praised Flair via a video message to the latter.

Check out The Brahma Bull's message below:

Flair reacted to The Brahma Bull's message as he thanked him via a tweet. The Nature Boy mentioned that the word 'thank you' isn't big enough.

"The Word Thank You Isn’t Big Enough@TheRock! WOOOOO!"

Check out Ric Flair's tweet below:

The Rock detailed how close he was to the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

During The Roast of Ric Flair event, many stars, including The Nature Boy's friends, other celebrities, and wrestlers were in attendance.

As mentioned above, The Rock was also a part of the event as he sent a heartwarming video message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Brahma Bull mentioned that the 73-year-old was like family to him. He also recalled the days when Flair visited him.

In continuation of the same video, the former WWE Champion added that Flair had once asked his mother to sew his expensive robes. He also expressed his gratitude towards The Nature Boy, as he mentioned how the latter had taken care of him following his father's death.

Ric Flair's last match event at Starrcast V will also feature wrestlers from various promotions including IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and more.

