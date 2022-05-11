Ric Flair calls top RAW star and Charlotte Flair "best in the business"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently heaped immense praise on Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton.

Orton is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has won a long list of accolades over the past 20 years, including 14 world titles. Meanwhile, Charlotte is a 13-time women's world champion within a decade of her debut. Many fans believe that they are two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Ric Flair shares this sentiment as well. As per The Nature Boy on the latest edition of To Be The Man podcast, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton are the best wrestlers in the business. Check out his full comments below:

“Randy just celebrated his 20th anniversary. I was there the day he started. Randy is just getting going. Barring an injury, Randy will be the best wrestler in the business for a long time. Until those two[Orton and Charlotte] decide to go home, they will be the best in the business,” said Flair. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Randy Orton and Ric Flair have a storied history between them

It has been about 20 years since Orton and Flair aligned as members of Evolution. The faction was formed in 2002-03 and also had WWE legends Triple H and Batista.

The four stars targeted RAW's top babyfaces over the next two years or so. The peak of Evolution came at Armageddon 2003. By the time the show came to a close, Triple H was the World Heavyweight Champion, Orton was the Intercontinental Champion, and Flair & Batista were World Tag Team Champions.

However, Orton was kicked out of Evolution after SummerSlam 2004, where he defeated Chris Benoit to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in history. Despite the initial betrayal by his stablemates, The Viper became one of the greatest heels of all time and had memorable feuds with the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, and Flair himself.

It's not surprising that Flair would name Orton as the greatest in the business, given his accomplishments. But where do you rank Randy Orton on your all-time-greats list? Do you agree with Ric Flair calling his daughter "the best in the business?" Sound off in the comments below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Angana Roy