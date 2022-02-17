"The most insensitive company in the world" - Ric Flair blasts WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently blasted WWE as "the most insensitive company in the world."

The 16-time world champion was featured sporadically on WWE until he requested his release in August 2021. Before this, Flair was placed in a storyline with Lacey Evans in opposition to his daughter Charlotte.

Now, Flair has hit out at the WWE in the wake of his split from wife Wendy. On a recent edition of the WOOOOO Nation Uncensored Podcast, Flair first addressed the negativity of the situation between him and his wife and explained that his schedule makes him difficult to live with.

He then explained that famous faces like Charles Barkley and Kid Rock had called him to offer their sympathies during this difficult time, but not a single person from WWE reached out.

“There’s nothing wrong with our relationship. I am really difficult to live with because I want to travel... Life changes and goes in different directions. Not one person from WWE called. The most insensitive company in the world, people that I’ve given my life to, and they’ve given me a lot of theirs. None. So you see how it goes. When you’re not there, they don’t care." Flair said (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion then explained that while he did not resent WWE for this, he noticed that none of his "wrestling friends" reached out.

“I don’t resent them for it, but I noticed. I know who reached out to me and who reached out to her who didn’t. So if you’re that insensitive, shame on you... I’m just saying, neither company. Executives have, but I’m talking about my wrestling friends," Flair added.

Ric Flair came under fire in 2021

"The Nature Boy" was the subject of a lot of scrutiny in 2021 when Vice's Dark Side of the Ring aired an episode focusing on the infamous plane ride from hell.

Several allegations, including sexual misconduct, were made towards Ric Flair and were seemingly supported by other talents. The Hall of Famer, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

What do you think about Ric Flair's comments on WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

