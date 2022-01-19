Ric Flair claims Charlotte Flair will never face former World Champion

Ric Flair does not believe Charlotte Flair will ever face Tessa Blanchard in WWE or any other wrestling promotion.

Blanchard is the daughter of Ric Flair’s former Four Horseman stablemate, Tully Blanchard. The 26-year-old previously made WWE appearances in NXT and the Mae Young Classic tournament, but she never signed with Vince McMahon’s company.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair dismissed the possibility of his daughter going one-on-one with the former IMPACT World Champion:

“Never. I don’t think she [Blanchard] is gonna go to WWE any time soon. Charlotte’s definitely not going to leave WWE. She [Charlotte] gets it, she was so good on Friday night. She was amazing. She gets better every day, literally, which is hard to believe.”

As Ric Flair referenced, Charlotte appeared in a segment with Lita on last week’s SmackDown to promote their participation in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. The segment ended with the WWE Hall of Famer hitting The Queen with a Twist of Fate.

Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard never crossed paths in WWE

Tully Blanchard's daughter now works for the Los Angeles-based promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW). She previously wrestled for various companies around the world, including IMPACT Wrestling and Stardom.

In 2016, Blanchard lost singles matches on NXT against future main-roster superstars Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax. A year later, she lost in the Mae Young Classic first round against Kairi Sane before winning a six-woman tag team match the following day.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair received her call-up to WWE’s main roster in 2015. This meant she never shared the ring with Blanchard when she appeared on NXT.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Charlotte Flair vs. Tessa Blanchard? Yes No 7 votes so far