Ric Flair claims his wrestling career was 'average'

Ric Flair made a bold claim in his recent interview with talkSPORT. He claimed his career in the professional wrestling business was 'average'. This will come as a shock to many wrestling fans, considering all the Nature Boy has achieved throughout his historic 40+ year wrestling career. In fact, Ric Flair recently signed a new contract with the WWE back in May.

While reflecting on his career, Ric Flair would refer to himself as average, but did say that he would accept it if everyone else thought his career was great. He would also comment on how his life could not be better now, and that he couldn't be happier:

"I was average at best, but if you guys think it was great then I can live with that. I didn’t think it was great, the emotion was at a very high level because it was real. All the things I went through, where I was so demoralized, I’m over it all now and I couldn’t be happier. I’m just happy, married to a beautiful woman that supports me through anything, my life could not be better." H/t talkSPORT

For Flair to say his career was 'average' is a bit of a stretch. He has accomplished almost everything there is to do in the wrestling business. He has worked across a number of promotions, most notably WCW, NWA and WWE, where he has held every major title. He is a 16-time world champion, and he is one of only four wrestlers to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame twice.

What is Ric Flair doing today?

There is no questioning the greatness of Ric Flair's career. The impact of his accomplishments in the squared-circle are still felt to this day, with many individuals crediting the Nature Boy as a key influence. Flair has had high-profile collaborations with numerous celebrities, including popular rapper Offset, with whom Flair collaborated on the hugely-successful 'Ric Flair Drip' which has been streamed on YouTube almost 400 million times.

Flair also worked with NBA star Damian Lillard when the two released their own pair of custom Adidas sneakers.

The Adidas Gold Dame 7 Ric Flair Shoe Is Here! That Means It’s Time To Add Some Flair To Your Shoe Collection! WOOOOO! @adidasHoops @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/Qn4Ny2p8S3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 19, 2020

In the wrestling business, Ric Flair continues to make appearances on WWE television and does the occasional interview and promo here and there. He probably will continue to do so, having signed a new contract in May. So, despite his retirement from in-ring work, we will still get to see 'Slick Ric' do his thing on TV for some time to come.