"He looks different than anybody else" - Ric Flair says top WWE RAW star is similar to Charlotte

WWE legend Ric Flair has shed light on what makes Cody Rhodes stand out.

The American Nightmare made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and emerged victorious against Seth Rollins. He has been nothing short of sensational in his second stint in the promotion, which also includes a second win over The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash. With his eyes set on the world title, Cody is one of the top stars on the WWE roster right now.

The Nature Boy answered fans' questions on the latest episode of To Be The Man. While discussing wearing suits, he pointed out that it is a factor that makes Cody Rhodes different from the other wrestlers.

“I do think it’s cool when the guys come out in coat and ties,” Flair said. “I like Cody [Rhodes] dressing up like he does. He looks different than anybody else. Just like Charlotte does.” (H/T - WrestleZone)

Ric Flair considered in-ring return

The 16-time world champion is all set to make his in-ring return on July 31st at STARRCAST V. The icon commented on what made him consider the idea of a comeback.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, he explained that a training session with Rob MacIntyre, John Cena's personal trainer, made him realize that he still has one more match in him.

"I had four heart operations in seven weeks and I made it through that, so then I started working out when I came down here to Tampa with Rob, who is John Cena’s personal trainer. I said maybe I’ve got one more in me, and my son-in-law, Conrad [Thompson] has his Starrcast [events] around the same time the WWE has [SummerSlam], he said, ‘What do you think about having one more match?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’"

Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be going up against The Rock ’n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) teaming up with ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a six-man tag team match.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali