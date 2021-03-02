"They don't want to see her succeed" - Ric Flair comments on his relationship with Charlotte in WWE

Ric Flair has opened up about his and Charlotte's relationship in WWE and how The Queen recently admitted she didn't want to be seen as "Ric Flair's daughter."

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, the sixteen-time world champion was quizzed on his reaction to the comments Charlotte made on Raw Talk, where she suggested she didn't want to spend her career in her father's shadow. Flair said he believes it's a "real life scenario" rather than a wrestling storyline.

Here's what Ric Flair had to say on Charlotte's comments:

"It’s a real life scenario... What transpired last night (on the previous edition of Monday Night RAW) is really the way it is, and that’s because they keep having me be on TV. If I wasn’t here, I’d be forgotten. Nothing was easy for her. It made it harder. Being my daughter made it harder for her. People are jealous. It’s just simple. It’s human nature. They’re jealous. They don’t want to see her succeed. I knew that she could do it if she wanted to do it. How many families do two people emerge to the level of success that we have?" - WrestlingINC.

Ric Flair says Charlotte is "ten times better" than he was in the ring

Flair would go on to say that the comparisons between himself and Charlotte would be a difficult stigma to escape from, even though he considers Charlotte to be "ten times better" than he was during his career.

"It’s me with her all the time. Everybody looks at that as being the rub. It ain’t a rub. I’m getting the rub from her now, but people don’t see it like that, and it’s like, ‘God, how do I ever get away from this?’ Regardless of the fact that she’s ten times better than I was ever in a ring. It’s still that stigma."

Charlotte currently seems to be heading towards a rivalry with RAW Women's Champion Asuka after their partnership became volatile, when Charlotte inadvertently struck Asuka.