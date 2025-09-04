  • home icon
Ric Flair confesses he did not like wrestling beloved WWE legend: "We had terrible chemistry"

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 04, 2025 00:41 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is known for being one of the best wrestlers to have ever entered a ring. He had some memorable classics that cannot be forgotten. However, when talking about a legend, he admitted that the star had horrible chemistry with him and that they did not work well together.

Talking to The Escapist in an interview, the star was asked about 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. The fans have always felt that the two have extraordinary chemistry, given their matches in the past. The star was asked if he agreed with the sentiment that he had better chemistry with Savage than with someone like Hulk Hogan.

To this, Ric Flair had a surprising answer. He said that Savage and he did not have good chemistry; in fact, the opposite was true. To put on a good match, Savage always wanted to rehearse everything, while Flair wanted to do nothing of the sort. He had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him regularly, instead of having a week off. He rehearsed for their match at WrestleMania in that fashion, and the legend said that it was just not a part of his style. He was someone who called it in the ring, feeling the crowd.

"No, we had terrible chemistry. He wanted to rehearse and I didn’t rehearse. I only did it for WrestleMania. Instead of having a week off, I had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him to memorise a match. And that just wasn’t my style. You have to feel the crowd." [H/T The Escapist]
Ric Flair also spoke about WWE legend Hulk Hogan's movies and admitted that he did not like them

The star was also asked about Hulk Hogan's movies, and he admitted that they were not his favorite.

He spoke about how The Rock and John Cena were making movies now and they were making a lot of money.

"Hulk’s movies suck! They didn’t go anywhere! John and Dwayne are making a lot of money. Especially Dwayne, he’s the most entertaining son of a b*tch alive. He kills me. I go back and look at his old stuff and he was funny as hell." [H/T The Escapist]

Ric Flair himself has made appearances in films, including Magic Mike XXL, among others.

Edited by Angana Roy
