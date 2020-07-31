Ric Flair discloses the struggles Charlotte Flair is undergoing after recent suregery

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently spoke to Bleacher Report and talked about how his daughter Charlotte Flair is holding up after having surgery.

Charlotte Flair was set to compete for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam as per original plans. However, Flair had to take some time off to get a repair surgery done for her implants.

Ric Flair stated that while his daughter is a fighter, she is having a hard time coping with restlessness. He said that she can not handle being out of the loop but that is what makes her great. The former World Champion praised Charlotte Flair saying that she is committed to the growth of her company and her career.

''She’s doing great, she of course is climbing the walls. I just got a text from her about a half-hour ago, ‘Dad, I’m going crazy.’ She is so intense and so invested in our business, in the product, in her work ethic. This surgery was something that had to take place. Personally, I wish she had done it earlier, but she would never ever leave without fulfilling what she felt she had to do. This was something that was bad. … Nobody made her stay, nobody did anything.''

Ric Flair praises Charlotte Flair

The Nature Boy Ric Flair detailed how Charlotte Flair is 100% committed to her work. He also states that the former Women's Champion has a hard time just resting on her laurels.

''She’s never going to ever be any less than 100 percent committed to the success of the company and her career and her involvement. She’s doing great, but she’s missing every second of it. She does not know how to turn it off. But that’s what makes her how great she is. She can have the greatest match in the world and she won’t rest on those laurels for one second.''

There have also been reports that Charlotte Flair's return to WWE will be delayed because of a television deal that she may have signed. Though it is not clear if her television deal is for a reality show or not as there have been contrasting reports on the topic.