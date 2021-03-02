"Dad, do you think I can do this?" - Ric Flair reveals how Charlotte got started in the Wrestling business

Ric Flair has opened up on how his daughter Charlotte first became involved in the wrestling business.

During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, The Nature Boy went into detail on how Charlotte - real name Ashley - first decided she wanted to try her hand at Professional Wrestling. Ric recalled it all began during a trip to Florida in 2012.

Here's what Ric Flair had to say about Charlotte's entry into the wrestling business:

“I was going through all this stuff, and I admitted in my mind I wasn’t going to go back to my wife. And I just left town without telling.” “I had just given up on that, and I just left. And she (Ashley) wanted to go. Of course, Reid always wanted to go. I got down there and Johnny Ace, who I was sitting with and who’s the head of talent relations at that time and a very close friend of mine, he’s going to Ashley, ‘Why aren’t you in the business?’ And she looked at me."

“He excused himself, and she got up and walked away. And I just kept my eyes on her, and there she was thinking to herself. And she came back around 30 minutes at the most and said, ‘Dad, do you think I can do this?’ I looked at her. I said, ‘I’m sure you’d be great at it, but do you really want to do this?’ That was in April for WrestleMania in Miami” - WrestlingINC.

It's safe to say that Charlotte's decision to join the family business was a smart one. The Queen has won multiple world titles and is widely considered one of the best talents in the wrestling business today.

Ric Flair says Charlotte is already "the greatest female wrestler of all time"

During part of a conversation on Ric's involvement with Evolution, alongside Randy Orton, Triple H and Batista, Flair would also subtly drop the comment that he believes his daughter to be the "greatest female wrestler of all time."

“Number one, to still be on TV, that’s heat, and then to be the father of the greatest female wrestler of all time, that’s really heat."

