Ric Flair discusses issues he had with self-confidence

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a number of topics, including the self-confidence issues he was facing heading into his retirement match back in 2008. The Nature Boy recalled how a lack of self-confidence became a major issue for him as he grew older.

Ric Flair's final match in the WWE was at WrestleMania XXIV, where he took on Shawn Michaels. The storyline for this match was a classic retirement angle - if Flair lost, he would be forced to retire. The 16 time World Heavyweight Champion shared how his self-confidence always took a hit when he was heading into main event matches. In fact, Ric Flair claims he could give 100 examples where his self-confidence issues would kick in:

"I had so many issues with self-confidence back then, I could give you 100 examples. Once you lose it, especially when you’re getting older, it’s so hard to bring it back. If it was a no pressure situation, I had no problem, but if it was a main event – I put so much pressure on myself that the self-confidence issues rolled in." H/t talkSPORT

However, despite having to deal with these issues, Ric Flair has fond memories of feeling rewarded after going through such situations. He remembered how he would thank everybody before leaving:

"You listen to me speak and you think, ‘How could that be possible for Ric Flair?’ Well, it was hard for me. When it was over it was so rewarding, I’d say thank you to everybody, then I’d walk away and think 'why can’t I just be me?' I just couldn’t make the mental wheels turn as fast as my body." H/t talkSPORT

Ric Flair's farewell address

On March 31st 2008, Ric Flair would address the WWE Universe following his loss to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. This would essentially be Ric Flair's retirement speech and career celebration, confirming that he would not be wrestling in the WWE from then on.

Even The Undertaker broke character, in order to show his respect

This led to one of the greatest moments in WWE history, as numerous legends, Hall Of Famers and roster members would come from backstage to share this moment with the Nature Boy. It was a rare moment in the WWE, as both heels and babyface characters came out to congratulate him. This, along with countless other memorable moments, shows the influence Ric Flair had in the WWE and on professional wrestling as a whole.