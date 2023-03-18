Ric Flair drops a huge hint over the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may have dropped a huge hint about who will be in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The Show of Shows will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd this year. The card for the grand event is stacked with top stars from both brands competing in some high-profile matches.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. Both superstars confronted each other on the blue brand this week. They came to blows and several WWE officials rushed to the middle to separate the two.

Ric Flair later took to Twitter to congratulate both the stars and claimed that they were headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Congratulations Queen Charlotte And Rhea Ripley! You Stole It!! That’s Why You’re The Main Event Night One At WrestleMania! WOOOOO!"

Rhea Ripley faced Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 36

Revenge will be on the mind of Rhea Ripley when she comes face-to-face with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The two women were in the same position three years ago at WrestleMania 36 when Rhea was the NXT Champion and Flair was challenging for the gold. Back then, The Queen used her in-ring IQ and experience to take down The Nightmare.

However, things will be different this time around as Rhea has had a ton of dominant performances and is a former RAW Women's Champion. This was evident this week on SmackDown as the team of Ripley and Dominik defeated Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match. The Eradicator grabbed the win for her team as she pinned Vega after a devastating Riptide.

Do you think Rhea can take down The Queen at the Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes