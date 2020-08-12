Ric Flair finally breaks silence after getting punted by Randy Orton on RAW

The inevitable finally happened on RAW as Randy Orton turned on Ric Flair and punted the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer on RAW.

Ric Flair has finally broken his silence following the attack by putting out a classy statement.

Flair hoped for things to have gone differently between him and Orton. The 16-time World Champion admitted that his daughter Charlotte Flair is better than he ever was, similar to how Randy Orton has surpassed his father, Bob Orton.

Here's what Ric Flair tweeted out:

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don't Know What Would've Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That's it.

What happened on RAW between Ric Flair and Randy Orton?

The latest episode of RAW ended with an incredible segment featuring Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

After beating Kevin Owens, Randy Orton wanted to talk to Ric Flair in the ring, and the Legend Killer went on to cut a scathing promo, in which he called the Nature Boy a liability.

Randy Orton felt Flair was addicted to the spotlight, and it was time to cut the legend off.

Flair took to the microphone next, and he took Orton's comments very personally. Ric Flair said that he wanted Orton to break his world titles record someday. Flair expressed his happiness at being on RAW alongside Orton at the age of 71.

Randy Orton threw the mic away and hugged an emotional Ric Flair. However, Orton snapped and hit the veteran with a low blow.

The Legend Killer went on to hit the punt on Flair, and the lights blacked out right when he delivered the kick to the face.

Drew McIntyre rushed out and chased Randy Orton, who retreated towards the big screen. The medical team checked on Flair as Orton and McIntyre stared each other down.

Ric Flair has effectively been written off TV, and the focus is now solely on the WWE Championship match between The Scottish Psychopath and The Legend Killer at SummerSlam.