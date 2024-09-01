Ric Flair fires subtle shot at WWE following Bash in Berlin

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently fired subtle shots at the Stamford-based company following Bash in Berlin. The Nature Boy is one of the most decorated stars in the history of professional wrestling.

The 75-year-old has had a career spanning over fifty years with several wrestling promotions. Flair has been successful everywhere he has gone, winning championships. The veteran claims to be a 21-time World Champion, despite WWE recognizing only 16 reigns.

Ric Flair took to his Instagram account earlier today to fire shots at WWE for not recognizing all his reigns. He posted a picture of himself holding the WCW World Heavyweight Title, explaining what it takes to be a champion. Flair further mentioned he is a 16-time champion while also claiming the number should be 21.

"What Does It Take To Be A Champion? Desire, Dedication, Determination, Concentration, And The Will To Win. 16x Champion, But It Should Really Be 21x! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Ric Flair believes fellow WWE Hall of Famer is the Greatest Of All Time

Ric Flair, considered by many as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, revealed he believes Shawn Michaels is the greatest.

The Heartbreak Kid impressed many with his in-ring ability back in the day. The former World Champion has featured in several memorable contests over the years. Michaels was also the star who retired Flair from WWE at WrestleMania 24, beating the latter in his last match for the wrestling promotion.

Flair took to his X/Twitter account earlier this year to praise Michaels. He posted a video from one of his matches with the 59-year-old. The Nature Boy referred to the latter as the Greatest Of All Time. He thanked the former DX member for all the memories and the opportunities to share the ring with him.

"Throwback to 33 years ago! Thank you @ShawnMichaels for the memories, the matches, and the ppportunities to perform with you! You’re the greatest in my opinion! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Shawn Michael is currently working with younger talents in NXT, where he has the responsibility of looking after the creative aspects of the global juggernaut's developmental brand. The veteran is also the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

