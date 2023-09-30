Ric Flair is furious and leaves comedy roast show midway; says it's bullying and brings up his son Reid Flair's tragic passing (Video)

Ric Flair was upset with what happened at a comedy roast show after things went downhill. He did not appreciate the jokes and felt it was bullying, not really finding the comedy to his taste.

Flair was brought on the show, but it appeared that he was not familiar with the format. He was uncomfortable and finally decided to leave midway through.

The star was featured on Kill Tony, where he was subjected to some roasts. Unfortunately, Ric Flair didn't think the jokes were funny and clarified his feelings.

"Do you know how many people are bullied or hurt by comments? [People laugh] No, you get it? Social media has made the world crazy," Flair said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he didn't make fun of people and was ready to leave because he was uncomfortable with the format.

"I don't make fun of people. I'm ready to leave in one minute, guys. Love you. I am, I am. You know why? I'm uncomfortable with the format. I appreciate the opportunity. I will never ever... there is no humor in the world that makes fun of people."

The star also brought up his son, Reid Flair, who passed away in 2013 and was done with the show after being interrupted.

"This is why I'm leaving after I say this. No, no, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I have a lot of respect for people that take their time to support any youthful athletic event. My son was an amateur wrestler, he died of a he**in overdose in 2013. No, no I don't need to hear that. I'm over that. Anybody who can take the time away from their lives to support kids and make them better, because I can tell you right now from personal experience and because I believe in my heart..." the Hall of Famer said.

Ric Flair was interrupted again after being asked if he ever had any "Asian p***y." He finally left after thanking them for all the "respect." The star was furious by this point.

Do you support Ric Flair's actions? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you take any quotes from this article.