Ric Flair gets destroyed in brutal rant by WWE veteran: "He's an a*shole" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently took shots at Ric Flair. The Nature Boy is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle.

Ric Flair is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling. Throughout the 70s and 80s, Flair worked through the territories putting on in-ring classics with several stars of that generation. His career spanned close to five decades, with 16 World Championships to his name.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell lashed out at the legend. He recalled his online feud with Flair a year ago. He felt the veteran wrestler was extremely disrespectful during their exchange. Dutch noted that Ric Flair was so arrogant that he believed he could step into the ring at this age and still compete at the same level of athleticism he did decades ago.

"I hate to say this. I got into it with Ric a year or two ago. I don't know if it was him or the guy who runs his social media account. Ric Flair's just a, I hate to say this, Flair's a d*ckhead. He's an a*shole. I said something and he took offense to it. He came back, and I don't know." He continued, "Flair still thinks he can still get in the ring now, and compete at the same level he did 30 years ago. It can't be done." [From 28:36 onwards]

Ric Flair last competed in 2022, teaming up with Andrade against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Despite the fanfare surrounding the encounter, Flair admittedly passed out during the match and failed to provide the in-ring spectacle he used to be famous for.

The opinions shared in this piece belong entirely to Dutch Mantell and may not align with Sportskeeda’s views.

