Vince McMahon with Stephanie McMahon

Pro Wrestling Rarities recently posted a video interview with 16-time world champion Ric Flair.

During the interview, Ric Flair spoke about working under Vince McMahon and what kind of boss Vince was. Flair acknowledged that Vince McMahon was a tough man. He also spoke about Vince was someone one didn't want to be on the bad side of:

The best. Tough, incredibly tough. Shrewd. Honest to the point where it hurts your feelings but he doesn’t bulls**t around. He’s a brilliant guy. You look at what every other sport is doing now in terms of sensationalizing the business of football, we’ve been doing that for years. The packages they have on individual players and teams, we’ve been doing that for years. Everybody has taken something from WWE which is great. I don’t think we get enough recognition for it. For so long, it was known as the blue-collar sport but everybody has been watching it forever with crossover demographic appeal. He’s responsible for that. He’s tough. You don’t want to be on the bad side of him. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Ric Flair on initially having issues with scripted promos in WWE

Pour Your Heart And Soul Into What You Love! WOOOOO! #saturdaysentiments pic.twitter.com/EPT8QyEreo — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 26, 2020

Ric Flair also discussed scripted promos in WWE and how he initially had trouble with them after moving there. Flair said that it was tough memorizing PPV names, themes and dates and incorporating them into promos on the fly and it took him some time to get used to the process:

One of the reasons I had a tough time when I first went to WWE is they wanted me to say what they were saying. I couldn’t do it. I understand as the business changed you have to memorize the PPV name, the theme and the date which when you’re rolling it’s hard to come up with this. Everything has a theme to it. I got used to that, but when you get on a roll and you are literally playing off the emotions of the audience, why stop? I had fun doing it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Ric Flair's most recent run in WWE came alongside Randy Orton ahead of WWE SummerSlam. It ended with Orton turning on his mentor and taking him out with a low blow on RAW, after Ric Flair accepted a match against Kevin Owens on Orton's behalf.