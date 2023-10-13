Ric Flair gives his honest thoughts about his "woooo" catchphrase

Ric Flair recently shared his honest thoughts about his signature "woooo" catchphrase.

The Nature Boy was one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s. He is a multi-time world champion and has achieved a lot in the business. During his time as a top star, Flair faced some of the biggest names in the business, like Hulk Hogan. He also came up with his iconic "woooo" catchphrase, which caught on among wrestling fans.

Even wrestlers and fans today use the catchphrase. His own daughter, Charlotte Flair, has also used the catchphrase multiple times.

During an interview with PW Insider, Flair was asked if he ever thought that his catchphrase would become a cultural phenomenon. The WWE Hall of Famer replied that he never thought it would catch on like it did.

"No, I could not. I realized when it caught on, I think I used it when I first left WWE, and every night someone would chop somebody I would text Vince, 'You're never gonna get rid of me... It caught on and I'm thankful. Not that I really overthought it, I just started saying it one day and now there's almost not a stadium probably in the country or that I've ever been and even, well not North Korea necessarily but all through Europe and New Zealand, Australia, they all, they love it. The kind of cultural expression of emotion of high, good emotion."

Ric Flair is excited to live his best life

Ric Flair is always known to have a good time. He knows how to party and enjoy his life. Even at 74, he is still excited about his life.

During the same interview, Flair shared his excitement and gratitude towards his life experiences.

"You know how it goes, on social media and that, but overall, like when I walk in the Columbus Blue Jacket locker room tomorrow night, they know I love hockey. I can talk about hockey. Since you know, before Gordie Howe and all the guys I used to love when I was a kid growing up in Minnesota."

He continued:

"And so I love hockey and you know I love talking about that and I can always throw a couple of names out there, I'll probably call Tie Domi to say hi to the boys, they'll be thrilled. I just look forward to it. Every day is a new day for me and every day becomes more exciting. Who's lucky enough to be at my age and experience all this stuff going on a very, very, very positive, very positive way?" Ric Flair said. [H/T PWInsider]

It's good to see Flair enjoying his post-retirement life since he deserves it after everything he has done for this business.

What is your favorite Ric Flair moment? Sound off in the comments section below.

