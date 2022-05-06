Ric Flair believes there is nobody that's "meant more to the WWE" than wrestling legend

In a recent interview, Hall of Famer Ric Flair cited The Undertaker's importance to WWE as vital in changing the landscape of wrestling. The Nature Boy insisted that no one in the industry has meant more to WWE than The Deadman.

The Undertaker is credited as a strong influence in WWE, having a close relationship with Chairman Vince McMahon backstage. McMahon even inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, making him the second person ever to be inducted by the CEO.

Speaking on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Flair touched upon several topics about his career inside and outside the ring. Here's what the 16-time World Champion said about The Undertaker's contributions to WWE:

"[The Undertaker's induction] is special to me. I've known him for a long time and I don't think there could be anybody that has had more recognition than him or anybody has meant more to the WWE than 'Taker. He's right there with Steve Austin in terms of where I am. When I think of WWE, there's a landscape of changes yearly, but if you go from Hogan, you take Taker, and you take Steve Austin, and The Rock, so few people have ever attained that level, and for him to retire and the fact that Vince is inducting him, you know, the induction is pretty cool, but to have Vince do it? The only other person I remember Vince inducting was Stone Cold." (from 7:25 to 8:06)

Ric Flair and The Undertaker shared the squared circle on multiple occasions

While Flair might have been on the opposite end of the Monday Night Wars, The Nature Boy did get ample time afterward to give fans some matches they always dreamed of. Flair competed in his first singles match against The Undertaker in 2002 at WrestleMania X8. The Phenom came out on top, adding the former World Champion to the list of stars he defeated during his streak.

Flair and The Undertaker faced one another later that year in a tag team match featuring Brock Lesnar. Nonetheless, the two had a respected relationship backstage, and The Phenom even came out to pay his respects during Flair's retirement segment.

