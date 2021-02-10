Ric Flair hints at more to come in his rivalry with Charlotte

Based on a recent Tweet from Ric Flair, it seems like his controversial rivalry with his daughter, Charlotte isn't over yet.

In a Tweet, Ric Flair hinted that this story isn't over yet. The post was shared on Flair's personal Twitter account.

"The Nature Boy" had a brief message. "To be continued," Ric Flair wrote. He tagged his daughter and shared a picture of their confrontation from RAW this past week. It's fair to say that Ric wants revenge on Charlotte because she attacked Lacey Evans on Monday night.

Over the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW, Ric Flair and his daughter Charlotte have been engaged in a heated feud. "The Queen" has been bothered by her father's budding relationship with Evans, who has been trolling Charlotte by flirting with Ric and wearing his robes. The couple even cost Charlotte the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ric Flair has regularly been involved with Charlotte Flair's WWE career

Ric and Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW

Shortly after Charlotte Flair made her NXT debut in 2013, Ric Flair started to occasionally accompany her to the ring. "The Nature Boy" has always been in his daughter's corner, either in person or in spirit.

Charlotte Flair has often paid homage to her father in the ring by wearing similar robes for her entrance. She has also adopted his signature chops and his "Woo" taunt. Of course, she has modified his Figure-Four submission hold, too.

When Charlotte Flair was the Divas Champion and the WWE Women's Champion, Ric Flair often came to the ring with his daughter and provided distractions to help her win big matches.

Ric Flair has now turned his eye toward Lacey Evans. Although he has insisted that he is serving as a mentor to the RAW Superstar, it seems like there might be a romantic side to this relationship, too.