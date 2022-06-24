"This is not gonna be my last match" – Ric Flair makes surprising announcement at press conference

Two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprising announcement at a recent Starrcast press conference before his first match out of retirement.

The 73-year-old was last seen in action nearly ten years ago. Flair will wrestle one last time in Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. While his opponents haven't yet been confirmed, Flair showed interest in bleeding in his last match.

During the recent press conference, The Nature Boy thanked his family for supporting his decision to come out of retirement. He added that he didn't want fans to think this would be the last time they see him in the ring:

"Everybody in my family, thank you so much. Everybody's been great and I wanted to do this and I've got myself in shape and now I don't want anyone to think for a second that this is, I think this is gonna be, that I'm, this is not gonna be my last match. But I'm gonna walk into that ring and I'm gonna walk out of it." (from 25:55 to 26:14)

Check out the video below:

Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett praised Ric Flair for his upcoming match

Jeff Jarrett and Ric Flair faced each other in WWE and WCW. Jarrett is currently WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

In the same edition of Starrcast V, Jarrett stated his excitement about the 16-time world champion having his last match in his hometown:

"She [my grandmother] started selling wrestling tickets on Fourth Avenue. Now 75 years later, I get the honor and privilege to carry on three generations. And the greatest wrestler who's ever put on a pair of wrestling boots is having his last match in my hometown."

With the announcement of The Nature Boy's last match flaring up, the promotion had to change the venue. The match will now take place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, hosting a larger audience than before.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Insight Podcast.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far