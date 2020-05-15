Ric Flair said he was ready for a match at WWE Crown Jewel (Image: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like to wrestle Roman Reigns if he could have one more match. Flair was asked to name an opponent for any such match in WWE. Flair was taking questions from fans before going live with fellow Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg on The Nature Boy's Instagram stream.

According to WrestlingInc, when asked about his current workout routine, Flair said it consists of 30 minutes on a trainer, plus some push-ups, crunches and sometimes free squats. The Nature Boy said he finds it tough to get motivated to work out right now because he has no projects. He, however, added that he had trained hard before WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year in hopes of having a match. Flair said he was ready for a match in the Kingdom.

Snoop, Ric Flair recall WrestleMania 32 moment

When Snoop Dogg joined the live stream, he and Ric Flair recalled how they were both involved with the WrestleMania 32 match between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch for the inaugural WWE Women's Championship. Snoop, who took his cousin Banks to her first WrestleMania event, thanked Flair.

Snoop also talked about how many rappers are fans of Flair and pro wrestling. He also expressed interest in coming to visit Flair in Atlanta, and linking up with him on social media more in the future.