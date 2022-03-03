Ric Flair names two current WWE Superstars who could break his World Championship record

Ric Flair hopes WWE’s decision-makers book either Charlotte Flair or Randy Orton to break his long-standing record of 16 World Championship victories.

The wrestling legend holds the record with John Cena, who claimed his 16th World Championship in 2017 when he defeated then-WWE Champion AJ Styles. Charlotte Flair, a 12-time Women’s Champion, and 14-time World Champion Orton are also in contention to potentially break The Nature Boy’s record one day.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, the 73-year-old mentioned his daughter and Orton when asked to name someone who could reach 17 World Championships:

“I personally hope it’s Orton or Charlotte. She’s [on] 12 [titles]. She should be 13 but they took one back… I can’t remember why.” [1:23:27-1:23:50]

Triple H (14-time), Edge (11-time), and Brock Lesnar (10-time) could possibly threaten Flair’s record if they wrestle for long enough. As a fellow 16-time World Champion, Cena remains the most likely superstar to become the outright record holder despite his part-time status.

Ric Flair would like to join forces with Randy Orton if he still wrestled

Randy Orton worked alongside Batista, Ric Flair, and Triple H as members of the legendary Evolution faction in WWE between 2003 and 2005.

Asked which current superstar he would like to team up with if he could still wrestle, Flair chose MJF from AEW and Orton from WWE:

“WWE, I’d want to tag up with Orton… in my prime. They couldn’t follow that around.” [1:17:33-1:17:49]

Flair’s final match took place on September 12, 2011 when he lost against his long-time rival Sting at an IMPACT Wrestling taping. Three years earlier, he lost his WWE retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar is more likely to reach 17 World Championship reigns first? Charlotte Flair Randy Orton 3 votes so far