"Doesn't mean anything" – Ric Flair reflects on never having headlined WrestleMania, reveals what he told a current champion

Ric Flair recently reflected on never having competed in the main event of WrestleMania. The Nature Boy claimed he keeps telling his daughter Charlotte Flair about the importance of headlining The Show Of Shows.

Charlotte will be crossing paths with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The Baddest Woman On The Planet returned at Royal Rumble 2022 and won the 30-Woman Rumble Match.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair recalled having headlined 10 Starrcade shows. However, according to The Nature Boy, it "doesn't mean anything" when comparing it to headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I tell Ashley [Charlotte] all the time that this is so damn big to be main-eventing WrestleMania. I never did. I was the co-main event. If my career is considered great, good, or whatever, I never main-evented WrestleMania. I main-evented 10 Starrcades, which doesn’t mean anything compared to WrestleMania. In my mind it does, but it’s not the same.” (H/T - Wrestling News)

Charlotte Flair recently discussed the possibility of Ric Flair returning to WWE

Ric Flair was let go by WWE a while ago, but his daughter Charlotte Flair hasn't completely ruled out the return of The Nature Boy.

While speaking in an interview with Hot 97, the SmackDown Women's Champion said some of the biggest names left the industry only to return:

“Everyone comes and goes, it’s one of those businesses where you never know. I’ve seen people come back that we never thought would come back. I mean, especially with somebody like my dad, who has been part of the industry for what, 50+ years? To say that maybe he’s never going to be back, that is wild to me. " (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Previously, Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a Winner-Takes-All Triple Threat Match. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women's Championship that night, whereas Rousey dropped the RAW Women's title to Lynch.

