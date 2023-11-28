Ric Flair omits popular WWE legend from his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently shared his opinion on who should be in the Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling. Flair omitted a very popular WWE legend from his Mt. Rushmore, which might upset some of his fans.

The Nature Boy was the guest on the most recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. Flair discussed a variety of topics about his life and career, as well as the entire wrestling industry.

One of the questions Sharpe asked Flair was which four WWE superstars would be on his Mt. Rushmore. Here was Flair's answer:

"In a contemporary world, it's Undertaker, (Hulk) Hogan, (Steve) Austin and Shawn Michaels 'cause Shawn is the greatest of all time," Flair said. [0:09 - 0:17]

The biggest omission on Ric Flair's Mt. Rushmore was The Rock, who is probably the most recognizable WWE superstar in the world. Before he became a box-office star in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson performed as The Rock in WWE full-time from 1996 to 2003.

Why is The Rock not on Ric Flair's Mt. Rushmore?

Shannon Sharpe did not ask Ric Flair why The Rock was not on his Mt. Rushmore. But Flair previously explained in an interview with The Breakfast Club back in October the reason for not including The Great One on his list.

"He would be, except he didn't stay long enough," Flair said. "I think part of the Mt. Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He's on my Mt. Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him." (H/T Fightful)

It should be noted that Flair had the same Mt. Rushmore for his interview with Shannon Sharpe and The Breakfast Club – The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels.

Which superstars are in your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling? Share your answers in the comments section below.