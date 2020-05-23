Ric Flair on his conversation with Tony Khan about potentially signing for AEW

Ric Flair and AEW President Tony Khan

After weeks and weeks of speculation about Ric Flair's contract situation with WWE, The Nature Boy himself put it all to rest after he posted a photo of his signed WWE contract on Twitter. It was initially reported that Ric Flair's contract had expired in December 2019, which means he was a 'free agent' for a while and there were a few murmurs about him possibly heading to AEW.

Ric Flair cleared the air on the same during his conversation with WrestlingInc.

Ric Flair on his conversation with AEW's Tony Khan

Ric Flair revealed that AEW's Tony Khan didn't even bother asking him about signing with the company, knowing how loyal he has been to WWE. Ric Flair praised AEW President Tony Khan for understanding his relationship with WWE. He even went on to say that the same would be the case with his daughter Charlotte Flair.

"Well it's [the contract] not for life but I hope they keep renewing me [laughs]. You never know but I'm obviously not gonna go anywhere else if they didn't renew me," said Flair. "Tony [Khan] told me that he wouldn't even ask me to come to work there because he knows how tight I am with [WWE]. Our friendship is one thing but he respects my loyalty to the company.

"That's how much respect [Khan] has for me and my relationship with the company which speaks volumes to what kind of guy Tony is. The same would apply to my daughter and WWE."

The last time we saw Ric Flair on WWE TV was when he appeared virtually to congratulate Triple H on completing 25 years with the company.

Before that, The Nature Boy was part of the build-up to the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match at Crown Jewel in October 2019, where his team came up short.