Ric Flair on his greatest match, title win and best match he ever watched

Ric Flair named his retirement match against Shawn Michaels as his greatest (Image: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed his greatest match, greatest title win and the greatest match he ever watched as fan. Flair named these while answering fans' questions on Instagram. Flair and fellow WWE Hall of Fame member Snoop Dogg went live on The Nature Boy's Instagram stream recently. While waiting for Snoop to join the stream, Flair took a few fan questions.

Flair named WrestleMania 24 retirement match against Shawn Michaels in 2008 as his greatest match. According to WrestlingInc, Flair said that the match with Michaels was the best match because of the whole weekend. Flair said he's been in a lot of great matches but that would be the most memorable, and the one he will talk about and think about the most.

Flair said defeating Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Title in the Steel Cage main event of Starrcade 1983 as his greatest title win.

When asked about the greatest match he has ever watched, Flair named the greatest match he's ever watched was between Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker. However, it was not clear which match Flair was referring to as The Undertaker had defeated Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and 26.

In answer to other questions, Flair named Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan as the greatest managers of all-time.