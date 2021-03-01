"She said what she felt" - Ric Flair opens up on Charlotte's passionate RAW promo

Ric Flair has given his thoughts on the backstage moment shared between him and his daughter on Monday Night RAW, saying "She said what she felt."

During his latest appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke his mind on Charlotte's emotional segment with him and the reasoning behind it.

Here's what Ric Flair had to say about his daughter Charlotte:

“She said what she felt, and that’s what made it real.” “Think about it, how many people have their 72 year old or 71 year old father hanging around all the time? Nobody. I left home when I was 15 and never reported back in. It’s great. God, I’m so proud of her.” - WrestlingINC.

Ric Flair had been heavily involved in a storyline involving Charlotte and Lacey Evans, but this story seems to have been put to rest with Evans announcing her pregnancy and withdrawing from active competition.

Ric Flair praises Charlotte's ability

The Nature Boy would go on to praise the work Charlotte has produced thus far in her wrestling career. With multiple world championships under her belt, it's no surprise that the sixteen-time world heavyweight champion is as proud as he is of his daughter.

"She is so intense and is not going to ever be satisfied unless the result is absolutely perfect. And that is one of the reasons she’s so good at what she does. The other is that she is so gifted and such a great athlete, but she takes it all, and you could tell in the ring. She just wants to be great. She doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody anymore, but every night for her is a different challenge, which is one of the reasons she’s so damn good at it.”

A rift recently opened up between Charlotte Flair and her tag team partner Asuka, when Flair accidentally struck the Japanese star. As things stand, the status of their friendship and status as a tag team is not clear. However, there are rumors that the two may be set to clash for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, in a rematch of their previous WrestleMania encounter.